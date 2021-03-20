The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a 57-year-old woman for failing to self-isolate for 14-days after arriving in Nova Scotia.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, police received complaints about a woman not self-isolating.

Officers responded to a business parking lot on Westville Road where they located a woman who entered Nova Scotia from Alberta and failed to complete her 14-day self-quarantine, as directed by the Health Protection Act.

The woman, 57, was charged under Section 71 (1) (b) of the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act for failing to comply to the regulations.

"New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts, but the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk," wrote police in a news release on Saturday.

Currently, anyone travelling from outside Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or Prince Edward Island into Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14-days when they arrive in Nova Scotia, or for the duration of their stay if it is less than 14 days.