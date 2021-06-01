iHeartRadio

New Glasgow police charge five people for failing to physical distance after disturbance

Police in New Glasgow, N.S. charged five people for failing to physical distance after being called to a disturbance early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. on May 30, New Glasgow Regional Police were called to a disturbance that involved several persons on Brother Street Extension, New Glasgow.

Police say several people were charged when they were arrived.

  • A 23-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Mischief and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.
  • A 29-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Mischief and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.
  • A 28-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.
  • A 27-year-old-female was charged for Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.
  • A 26-year-old-female was charged for Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

Violation of the Health Protection Act carries a fine of $2,422.00.

Police continue to investigate. 