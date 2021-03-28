New Glasgow police investigate convenience store break-in

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking the public for assistance in their investigation of a Saturday morning break and enter at a Trenton, N.S. convenience store.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m. on March 27, police responded to a break and enter at the Needs Convenience Store on Main Street in Trenton.

According to police, the suspect smashed the front door and stole an undisclosed amount of product, before fleeing the area.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, and have sent out a surveillance photo. The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, approximately between 5’9” and 6’ tall, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black sneakers and grey backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.