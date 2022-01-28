New Glasgow police investigate suspicious death
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in New Glasgow, N.S.
The New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 call at 10:34 a.m. on Friday and located a woman’s body within a residence on Nelson Street.
Police say a 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident at the residence.
"This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other," said Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.
"Officers will continue to remain at the scene while the investigation continues."
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
'We clean it up and carry on': Historic Edmonton building vandalized with hateful messagesA historic building in Old Strathcona used by Freemasons was vandalized overnight with hateful comments and threats.
-
Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highwaysEnvironment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern B.C. along with special weather statements for the southeast.
-
Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe CountyMaple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
-
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown SoldierOne video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protestThe mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Hundreds flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoyA huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in BracebridgeA Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.
-
Sask. hate crime victim reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacreTwo Saskatoon men are reflecting on their hate crime experiences while mourning the Quebec City mosque shooting.