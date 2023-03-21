New Glasgow police search for Pictou County man wanted on provincewide warrant

The New Glasgow Regional Police is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

A news release from police Tuesday evening says the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Riley Michael Lloyd of Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

Lloyd has been charged with:

two counts of flight from a peace officer

two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Lloyd, but have been unsuccessful and are now asking for the public's help in locating him.

Lloyd is described as being five-foot-11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair with a beard and blue eyes.

His vehicle is described as a 2022 grey Dodge Ram Warlock, with a Nova Scotia licence plate HAC 720.

Police say anyone who sees Lloyd should not approach him.

Anyone with information on Lloyd's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.