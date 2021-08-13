New Glasgow police searching for suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

Police in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating after a convenience store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday night.

New Glasgow Regional Police says at approximately 11:50 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on Main Street in Trenton.

Police say a man entered the store, demanded cash while presenting a weapon “described as a knife” and then immediately exited the store after a brief verbal altercation with the employee.

According to police, no one was physically injured as a result of the incident, and no money was taken.

Police have released surveillance photos of the male suspect, described as medium build, wearing black sneakers, blue shorts and carrying a dark coloured bag.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.