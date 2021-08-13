New Glasgow police searching for suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint
Police in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating after a convenience store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday night.
New Glasgow Regional Police says at approximately 11:50 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on Main Street in Trenton.
Police say a man entered the store, demanded cash while presenting a weapon “described as a knife” and then immediately exited the store after a brief verbal altercation with the employee.
According to police, no one was physically injured as a result of the incident, and no money was taken.
Police have released surveillance photos of the male suspect, described as medium build, wearing black sneakers, blue shorts and carrying a dark coloured bag.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday at TD PlaceA pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.