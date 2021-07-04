New Glasgow police suspect arson in early morning fire at vacant residence

Police in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating an early Sunday morning fire at a vacant residence as arson.

New Glasgow Regional Police says the fire at a vacant residence on MacLean Street was reported at 5:20 a.m. on July 4.

No one was hurt but the vacant residence sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that the fire was intentionally set.

MacLean Street from Archimedes Street to Temperance Street is closed to traffic Sunday morning, and police are asking motorists and pedestrians to take another route.

The New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those involved or any information that may assist in the investigation.

"Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity,” said Constable Ken Macdonald in a news release. “Any information provided may be crucial in helping solve this investigation.”

Police are also asking the public to check camera footage, dash cams, and other video devices that may assist investigators in solving this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941, or Crime Stoppers.