New Glasgow police ticket two people for travelling outside community

Police in New Glasgow, N.S. issued tickets to a man and woman from the Halifax area on Thursday, after being called to a local grocery store for a shoplifting report.

New Glasgow Regional Police say at 2:34 p.m. on May 27, officers responded to a report of two people shoplifting at a local grocery store.

Officers apprehended a 50-year-old man, and 50-year-old woman and upon investigating, learned they were both from the Halifax County area.

Both adults were charged under the province’s Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement made under the Act/Regulations, that all persons are restricted travel within their own municipality. They were each issued a fine of $697.50.