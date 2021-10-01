New GM hired for Covent Garden Market

After 18 years, the Covent Garden Market in Downtown London, Ont. will have a new General Manager.

According to a release, Sam Latella has accepted the position and was selected from many qualified candidates after a “robust public search.”

Sam brings 19 years of leadership and retail experience from the grocery industry to the Covent Garden Market, most recently as Store Manager of Metro Cherryhill.

“I would again like to thank Bob Usher for the 18 years of dedicated leadership he has brought to the Market,” says Councillor Steve Hillier, Board Chair of the Covent Garden Market. “Everyone at the Covent Garden Market is saddened to see Bob leave. As Bob helps to onboard Sam over the coming weeks, I sincerely hope you will take a moment and thank him for everything he has done for us.”

Latella’s first day will be Oct. 4.