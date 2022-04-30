New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other provinceA mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocideOn Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP sayAn investigation into what Mounties called a "very disturbing incident" outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
"We'll have some fun this year,": rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL seasonAfter the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.
Sask. electric vehicle owners push to see more EVs on the roadThe event at Western Development Museum is meant to promote and display the local growing EV (electric vehicle) community.
One man dead following collision in Goulais River Saturday morningSault Ste. Marie OPP have confirmed a 21-year-old male is dead following a collision Saturday morning
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer saysA pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and GuelphAs of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
Critics call on B.C. to fill gaps in COVID-19 information amid 6th waveWith COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing, a group of B.C. doctors is raising concerns around the elderly and others vulnerable to the virus, saying it’s unknown how many of them have been offered a second booster shot.