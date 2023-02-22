New grant helps Nova Scotians with oil heat install heat pumps

Nova Scotians with oil heat can now get financial help to install a home heat pump to save energy and money.

The federal government’s Oil to Heat Pump Program grant is worth $5,000. The grant is available to homeowners who have a home oil heating system and can demonstrate they've been using oil for the past year.

“But the real winner here -- it’s not just savings on the upfront cost -- the savings will range from $1,500 to $4,700 annually for families to get to pay less for the energy bill every month,” says federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, who made the announcement on behalf of his colleague Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources.

“I encourage every Nova Scotia family that think they may want to take the initiative to go online today, call your MP office, call your MLA office, call if you should see one and get involved with the steps,” adds Nova Scotia’s Minister of Natural Resources Tory Rushton.

Federal and provincial politicians announced the website to apply for the grant is now up and running.