New Guelph transit system plan approved by council

A new plan for the Royal City's transit system has received a stamp of approval.

Guelph city staff shared a 10-year plan with council Monday night that would see transit move its routes to a grid system from the current central hub model.

It would also see higher service levels on major corridors and expanded service on Sundays.

Council unanimously approved the plan.

"What we have now is not adequate," said delegate Scott Frederick. "We need to build transit now for the future."

The financial implications of the plan still need to be ratified during the city's budget meeting on Dec. 2. If approved, staff will move forward to create a detailed service implementation plan.