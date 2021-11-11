New guidelines ease COVID-19 restrictions in federal workplaces in Ottawa-Gatineau

COVID-19 restrictions are easing in federal workplaces across the national capital region, potentially clearing the way for more employees to return to the office during the pandemic.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says new 'occupational health guidance' from Health Canada will allow more public servants to "work together in larger numbers in federal work settings."

The guidelines outline steps for the gradual increase of building capacity, while maintaining the flexibility to adjust should COVID-19 transmission rates increase.

"It is good news as it will inform departmental planning around where and how federal public servants can work based on their operational contexts, the nature of their work, and the guidance of public health authorities," said Fortier in a statement.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach."

The Public Service Occupational Health Program COVID-19 guidance from Health Canada comes following the full implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for the core public administration, including the RCMP.

"Building occupancy can be gradually increased, potentially up to full occupancy, based on operational requirements, appropriate use of workplace preventative practices, building layout and local public health considerations, while maintaining the flexibility to adjust should transmission rate increase," says the guidelines from Health Canada.

"As building occupancy is increased, Departments and Agencies should maximize physical distancing in indoor spaces when the setting or operations allow (e.g., space workstations at least 2 metres apart, where operationally feasible)."

The 'workplace preventive practices' include:

All employees working on site will either be fully vaccinated, or if they have an exemption be tested regularly

Physical distancing will be maximized in indoor spaces

Departments tracking employee and visitor attendance

Employees should wear a mask indoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained, as well as when they are with visitors

In-person meetings can be conducted as long as safety guidance is followed, including distancing and limiting the number of participants and length of a meeting

High-traffic work areas and frequently touched surfaces (elevator buttons, door handles, bathroom fixtures) are cleaned and disinfected in accordance with department protocols

Employees staying home when ill

As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of federal public servant are fully vaccinated, while 98 per cent of employees have received at least one shot. All public servants had to attest their vaccination status by Oct. 29, while public servants who refuse to disclose their vaccination status or who are not fully vaccinated will be placed on administrative leave starting Monday, Nov. 15.

"As has been the case from the outset of the pandemic, employees can be confident that every measure continues to be taken to ensure their health and safety in the workplace," said Fortier.

The new occupational health guidance to ease restrictions in federal workplaces comes as Ottawa sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the seven-day average has jumped to 37.4 cases. Before Halloween, the seven-day average was 22 cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches was asked if she's concerned about employees returning to the office as COVID-19 cases rise.

"I think that each employer will be reviewing what are the safety measures they need to have to prevent COVID transmission in the workplace," said Etches. "Vaccination is very good protection, so we've seen many employers require vaccination for people to be in the workplace. Then again, adding in the other things that make a difference – so wearing masks, being able to be distanced, ventilation – these things all help make sure that people can return to work in a safer way."

There is no word on a possible date for more employees returning to the workplace, but Fortier says departments and agencies will continue to "build flexibility" into their work models where possible.

"I look forward to continued leadership among departments and agencies as they build flexibility into their work models where it is possible and where it makes sense. We will also continue to monitor public health measures to ensure the health and safety of employees is a priority," said Fortier.

"And, as the country's largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to engage with our partners, stakeholders and communities we serve to build a post-pandemic future that is national in scope and diverse and agile in character."

The federal government employs more than 120,000 people in the national capital region.

Businesses in the downtown core are hopeful more employees will return to the office.

"As you can see business is starting to pick up a bit lately," said Areen Kakamin, New King Shawarma Plus manager. "It was literally a ghost town but now we're seeing fewer workers coming back to work, it's kind of helping our lunch hour."

For businesses on Elgin Street, people working at home has meant fewer customers during the day.

"It means there's very little lunch business Monday to Friday," said Ken Goodhue, owner of Deacon Brodie's Pub. "We're fortunate we're located in a residential neighbourhood and people working from home, but having people, the activity and the energy that people getting back to work will be a welcome relief."