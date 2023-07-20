New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
The aim is to speed up the processing and examination of firearms linked to crimes, and the lab will serve police agencies across the province.
Insp. Elton Hall, with the Winnipeg police, says the change means more work will be done within a matter of hours, instead of shipping firearms to a national lab -- a process he says can take up to a year.
Hall says new personnel will be hired, including forensic examiners who require specialized training.
RCMP Insp. Paul Peddle says crimes involving firearms have jumped sharply in recent years and the new lab will mean more capacity to investigate crime.
The announcement is the latest in a string of anti-crime promises made by the Progressive Conservative government in the lead-up to the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.
"There are (currently) delays in producing and processing ballistic leads and forensic examination of ballistic evidence, hindering timely investigations," Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023
-
Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprintA site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.
-
Four St. Thomas residents arrested after assault at Victor DriveFour St. Thomas residents has been arrested following an investigation that took place at the Victor Drive Encampment on Tuesday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova ScotiaDownpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind homeRajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double featureAfter a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindlesCanadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hoursA Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'