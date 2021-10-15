New hands-on exhibit opens at Royal Sask. Museum

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum unveiled their latest exhibit on Friday morning, officially opening the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab.

The classroom space is right in the gallery, making it easier to connect exhibits and research to various education programs. Technology in the lab allows microscope images to be viewed on a large screen television.

There will be lots of hands-on learning, RSM Visitor Experience Supervisor Sarah Schafer said. Participants will be able to get up close to different specimens, including Scotty the T-Rex.

“We’ve got a lot of dioramas with animals in them,” Schafer said. “We’ll be able to bring some of those animals down to the kids’ level. They can touch furs, and touch claws, nails, all sorts of different animals. We’ll also be examining fossils in the space, so looking under microscopes at cross sections of Scotty’s bones.”

The Lab can accommodate up to 30 people at a time. The exhibit will be on display for an open house on October 16 and 17.