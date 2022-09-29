An exciting announcement came from Youth Haven about the future of its emergency shelter in downtown Barrie Wednesday.

The group is launching a capital campaign called "New Haven for Youth Haven" with the support of the Simcoe County Home Builders Association.

The current shelter will be demolished in August and entirely rebuilt by the end of September, with the association supplying labour, tools, and supplies.

Over 600 youth in Simcoe County rely on the support from Youth Haven's outreach services, transitional housing and the emergency shelter.