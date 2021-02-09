New public health orders coming into effect this weekend has one fitness provider booking appointments, but warns economies of scale could hurt larger operations.

Gyms, fitness centres, and yoga studios will be able to reopen at a 25 per cent capacity, but only for individual instruction.

“We’ve already got people booked,” said Annabel Scott, owner of Pilates Manitoba Capacity.

Scott said she is fortunate because Pilates is done in both individual and small group or class settings. She will be able to start offering one-on-one services under the new rules.

“The 25 per cent capacity, I think, is very problematic for bigger places and bigger gyms, and problematic for the people they serve,” she said. “I don’t think it’s got health economics to it. I don’t think it’s got financial economics to it.”

Despite successfully pivoting to online services since Winnipeg was placed under code red restrictions, Scott said nothing beats the personal connection.

“If you want to mind-body work, the best place to do it is with another human’s energy around you,” she said.

Scott said she’s excited to be able to reconnect with her clients. She said while Pilates can be practised individually, it’s meant to be integrative, bringing good mental and physical health to the participants.

“I would encourage them (government) to bring the Pilates and the yoga (studios) and the fitness places to the table because actually, we can help with some of those issues in a safe and friendly way.”