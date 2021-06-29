New Helicopter added to STARS Air Ambulance fleet

STARS Air Ambulance has added a new red helicopter to its fleet.

The $13M Airbus H-145 was officially unveiled at a ceremony on Tuesday at the STARS Regina Base. It can fly farther and faster than the 36-year-old helicopter it’s replacing.

The chopper has several new safety features, including auto-hover and technology to make flying at night safer.

The president and CEO of STARS said patient care has also been improved.

“The whole area where we look after patients was designed in collaboration with our air medical crew. So it’s designed to be perfectly positioned to look after you if you’re very, very ill,” Robertson said. “All of the advances in terms of ventilators and cardiac monitors and the IV pumps and all the equipment.”

The helicopter’s official registration is “GFRG” to honour Founder Rod Gantefoer, who played a pivotal role in bringing STARS to Saskatchewan ten years ago. The new chopper will be in regular service in July.