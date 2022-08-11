New helicopter medical team focuses on industrial accidents on Vancouver Island

A new helicopter team that provides advanced medical care has launched on northern Vancouver Island.

Technical Evacuation Advanced Aero Medical, or TEAAM, got its start in Squamish, B.C., and opened its fourth location in Campbell River, B.C., on Wednesday.

What's different about TEEAM compared to other search and rescue options is that it focuses on industrial incidents, and provides advanced medical in the field instead of simply transporting patients.

The non-profit group is funded by companies and organizations that pay subscription fees based on the number of employees they have.

"Primarily the logging [industry]. There’s a few fishing outfits that are interested and different pieces of industry," said TEAAM base manager Dave Hutton.

"Each day we kind of get somebody else who’s interested in being a member with us," he said. "As it grows I think we will have more different industries as well."

'NEED FOR THIS IN OUR COMMUNITY'

TEAAM will be able to fly to some of the most remote locations on northern Vancouver Island to attend industrial accidents and medical situations.

Its team members are volunteers who are on standby and who are paid if a rescue mission is called in.

"Nurses, firefighters, search and rescue technicians, we have a couple military SAR Techs (Search and Rescue Technicians), a couple of doctors in town and one doctor out of Nanaimo," said Hutton.

Jennifer Lorenzetto is a nurse and one of TEAAM's newest team members on Vancouver Island.

"To be able to deliver care faster with such a diverse group of people is great, so when I found out about it, it was definitely something I wanted to be a part of," she said.

The critical care nurse has worked in Campbell River for the past 11 years and is looking forward to helping out in remote locations.

"I think everybody who is part of team just really sees the need for this in our community. It’s heartbreaking when something goes terribly wrong, so that’s why we’re here," she said.

Now that the group is fully up and running, the team is waiting for its first official tasking.