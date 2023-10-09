New Hockey Canada dressing room policy comes with mixed reviews

A new dressing room policy put in place by Hockey Canada is aimed at making the dressing room area more inclusive.

Minor hockey players this year are required to always have their base layer on in the dressing room both before and after being on the ice.

“The only slight issue might be after the rink in terms of riding home and dealing with some unpleasant odours,” said Scott Purdie, hockey fan.

If players need to change into or out of their base layer, then they must use a washroom to do so.

Hockey Canada says the new policy is not gender based.

“I think maybe Hockey Canada could have done a better job of explaining to the children. I don't think enough information was passed down to the provincial hockey associations and local minor hockey associations,” said Purdie.

It's a policy that applies to all ages and groups in minor hockey and is not something that a team or individual can opt out of.

It's also an issue not everyone in the hockey world agrees with.

“It's been pretty controversial. I understand the issue, but the solution I don't really agree with to be honest,” said Brent Desveaux, a former hockey scout.

Desveaux says the new rules feel a bit rushed.

“It also becomes a hygiene issue for kids travelling. If you're from Sydney going to Cheticamp, obviously you want to shower before hitting the road for a two hour trip so that's another issue,” he said.

Swimwear is needed for those showering in an open setting.

Craig Robinson, the president of the Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey association, hopes the new policy will help attract to players to the sport.

“Members who are exploring their gender and thinking about where they are and those kinds of things,” said Robinson.

The new rules are in place now and will continue through the hockey season.