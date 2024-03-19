New home for controversial P.E.I. homelessness support program set to open Saturday

Contractors are out in full-force at the former government garage in Charlottetown.

The province gave itself 60 days to close the old community outreach centre — a homeless support centre — from its location on Euston Street to a new one alongside the Park Street emergency shelter.

It’s been the focal point of community outrage over accusations of crime, drug use, and violence.

The city approved a one-year, temporary variance for the move on Jan. 23. Saturday is the deadline.

“There’s still quite a big of work to get done, but everyone’s working flat out trying to meet that deadline best we can,” said Housing Minister Rob Lantz.

He said if there is a delay, it should only be a day or two.

Many in the community breathed a sigh of relief when the move was announced, but not everyone is pleased with the outcome. Some wanted it not just moved, but closed altogether and replaced with something totally new.

“I’m hearing from people who live in the area who have huge concerns because of the government’s inability to properly service the individuals that were most vulnerable,” said Hal Perry, P.E.I. Liberal leader.

Officials say they’ve done what they can to address the concerns of the community, including money for policing, cleanup, and security.

Lantz said the new site will continue to be run by the previous operator and will enforce a zero tolerance policy for drug use on site, although it won't necessarily apply to those already intoxicated.

“There is some discretion involved here, we’re dealing with people with addictions,” said Lantz. “But certainly disruptive behaviour, antisocial behavior, violence, none of those things will be tolerated.”

He said security will remain at the previous building for some time to prevent homeless people from staying behind, rather than moving to the new location.

Lantz said if they get approval from a city building inspector Friday, the site will open on time Saturday at 8 a.m.

