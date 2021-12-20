New homeless shelter opens in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie's new homeless shelter is accepting its first clients this week. The local District Social Services Administration Board is relocating clients from various temporary shelters throughout the city.

Officials had hoped to open the shelter at the former Verdi Hall on Queen Street West last month. However, staffing proved to be an unexpected challenge, said DSSAB chair Luke Dufour.

Since COVID-19 testing is required to enter the shelter, Dufour said the board had to procure some rapid test kits.

The addictions advocacy group Save Our Young Adults was also set to move into the former Verdi Hall. However, a spokesperson for the group said the move-in date has been pushed to the New Year to avoid confusion over the holidays.