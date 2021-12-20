New homeless shelter opens in Sault Ste. Marie
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Mike McDonald
Sault Ste. Marie's new homeless shelter is accepting its first clients this week. The local District Social Services Administration Board is relocating clients from various temporary shelters throughout the city.
Officials had hoped to open the shelter at the former Verdi Hall on Queen Street West last month. However, staffing proved to be an unexpected challenge, said DSSAB chair Luke Dufour.
Since COVID-19 testing is required to enter the shelter, Dufour said the board had to procure some rapid test kits.
The addictions advocacy group Save Our Young Adults was also set to move into the former Verdi Hall. However, a spokesperson for the group said the move-in date has been pushed to the New Year to avoid confusion over the holidays.
-
McDonald's teen employee hopped through drive-thru window to save customer choking on a chicken nuggetA 15-year old McDonald's employee in Minnesota saved a customer's life by jumping through the drive-thru window to help a woman choking on a chicken nugget.
-
NHL announces league-wide shutdown from Wednesday to Christmas DayThe NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.
-
Sudbury foodbank needs practical food donationsRight now in Greater Sudbury, food banks are seeing sharp spikes in the number of people in need of food.
-
Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League announces details of 2022 draftThe Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has announced the return of its draft.
-
'That's not who I am anymore': Transgender man upset after phone store demands pre-transition photo IDWhen Matteo Romans went to the Fido store in Calgary’s Southcentre Mall he was hoping to renew his wireless plan and upgrade his phone. Instead, the 25 year-old transgender man says he faced bureaucratic hurdles that he feels amount to discrimination.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford can't get into his home due to anti-vaxx protesters outside: spokespersonA spokesperson for Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he and his family can’t get into their home due to anti-vaccination protesters demonstrating outside.
-
North Bay firefighters train for ice water rescueNorth Bay firefighters are preparing for all kinds of emergencies. On Monday afternoon, crews were on the ice at Trout Lake training for ice water rescues.
-
Swampy Cree language app created by Manitoba student looks to bridge cultural gapA Manitoba student is hoping his new Swampy Cree language app will help bridge cultural gaps and preserve a language that is thousands of years old.
-
Airlines and hotels try to calm travel fears amid Omicron uncertaintyThe hospitality industry is still reeling from recent pandemic lockdowns and is trying to hang on to as much business as possible by providing travellers with support.