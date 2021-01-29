Almost two-and-a-half years after the only school on Hornby Island burned down, the Education Ministry says a new one is on the way.

A statement from the ministry says $10.4 million is earmarked for the new, 95-seat Hornby Island Community school.

The old school was considered the heart of the community on the island at the north end of Georgia Strait, east of Comox, and plans for the new facility include a larger gymnasium suitable for year-round programming.

It's expected the rebuilt school will open by September of next year.