New house listings down locally, but house sales are up
The London-St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) has announced the latest housing market data.
In May, 1,397 new listings came on the real estate market, and 846 homes exchanged hands last month.
The report released by LSTAR said while the number of new listings is 23.9 per cent lower than in May of last year, the number in sales is 1.3 per cent higher.
LSTAR’s overall sales-to-new listings ratio for the entire area stood at 60.6 per cent last month.
Moreover, the inventory continued to decline, dwindling from 1.8 months in April to 1.7 months in May.
"The month-over-month increases in home sales and prices continued in May in LSTAR's jurisdiction, thus indicating a further rebound of the local real estate market," said 2023 LSTAR President Adam Miller. "Throughout the last three months of 2023, an upward trajectory in the quantity of residential property sales and corresponding price hikes has persistently caught our attention. These trends demonstrate the enduring presence of a fervent demand for properties in our area, despite the obvious lack of housing supply.”
The average sale price of a home is down 10 percent from this time last year, coming in at $682,561.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.