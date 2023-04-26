New housing for at-risk women to open in Victoria

A new housing facility for at-risk women will open in Victoria in the coming months.

“We’re to excited be opening a women’s home,” said Sieuwke Stoppel of the Anawim Companion Society during an small celebration that brought many of the partners involved in the project together on Tuesday morning.

The 4,500-square-foot, two-storey home is a secure women-only facility is owned and operated by the Anawim Companion Society, which has run a housing program in the city for men for 30 years.

“A family atmosphere, building relationships and connection, which I think is universal for human beings and I think that attention and keeping it small is what we’re going to take from the other house,” said Anawim Companion Society president Dan Greco,

There are seven rooms in the house and once staffed it will offer wraparound services.

“Life skills, employment and education, counselling and supports, parenting supports anything that a person might need in order to get back to their best self,” said Stoppel

“If there’s a woman in need, we want her to come here and to feel safe and protected to be able to provide her with anything she needs to go forward.”

Getting the sober, stage-two housing built took some time and a lot of community support.

An anonymous supporter donated the land to Anawim fours ago, the society said. Rezoning and permitting chewed up most of that time.

Once the paperwork was all in order, building began and took eight months to complete.

“Now that the city has passed the rapid deployment of affordable housing, a house like this would go through zoning without having to go through council,” said Victoria Coun. Krista Loughton. "So the next one is going to be even easier."

Anawim relies on grants and donations to provide its services and received support for the new building from the City of Victoria, the Carole and Clint Forster Foundation and the Victoria Foundation.

“Many donations, many discounted materials that actually made this project possible and to see a community come together in that was amazing,” said Michelle Griffin, construction manager for Aryze Developments.

Griffin estimates the donations of discounted materials totalled about $300,000.