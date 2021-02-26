The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) announced it has begun construction on a brand new gallery, set to open in spring 2022.

In a release, the province said the new exhibit named "HOME: Life in the Anthropocene" will "explore the human condition and its impact on the world." It will replace the Human Factor exhibit.

“The HOME exhibit will inspire the same sort of awe and wonder the Royal Saskatchewan Museum inspired in people when we unveiled Scotty and the CN T.rex Gallery,” Royal Saskatchewan Museum Director Peter Menzies said. “The ‘wow factor’ is going to be enormous when we unveil this new exhibit in the Spring of 2022.”

The museum said it will remain open to visitors, but space on the second floor will be limited throughout the construction process.

"Guests will be guided around the closed off area on the second floor with signage and floor stickers that will allow for single-flow passage way with enough room to safely socially distance from other guests," the province said in the release.

Guests are asked to continue to check the RSM website to keep up to date with changes and updates to safety protocols.