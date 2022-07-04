New ice cream bike bringing treats to southeast Regina residents

If you happen to live in southeast Regina you might just run into a brand new company called Sharkbites Ice Cream Treats.

Makenzie Chamberlin started the company in June, after she decided to buy an ice cream bike and start riding around different parks.

"I keep all my prices under five dollars and I just pop up in little locations which I announced on my Facebook page and I stay there and hang out,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin is a performer who was training for Cirque du Soleil in San Diego before the pandemic forced her to return home.

"I had to come home and I was like, ‘what am I going to do now?’ My whole life I was like, I need to be a performer.”

Chamberlin said the business was an instant hit.

"Everyone's like, ‘oh my gosh, that's such a great idea’ and they're all super welcoming,” Chamberlin said.

“There is already a couple of streets in certain neighborhoods that I go on at certain times because the kids are like, ‘oh, we'll see you again this time next week.’”

Chamberlin added there is no better feeling than making people’s day.

“It is amazing coming down the street ringing my bell and then all these kids jump off their porch and it just it makes my heart so warm,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin’s parents have been her biggest support since day one. Her father Mike is not surprised his daughter came up with the idea to sell ice cream on a bike.

“She has always had some unorthodox ideas, like the circus,” Mike Chamberlin said. “It is not a big thing in Regina, but it was for her and she's there to dream, right? Follow your dreams you're only young once.”

Chamberlin is unsure of what the future holds and said she does eventually want to go back down south and train for Cirque du Soleil once again.

In the meantime, she plans to do what she loves: riding her bike and selling ice cream.

“What's better than just enjoying some ice cream with friends and just hanging out?” she said.

For now, Chamberlin said she plans on riding around southeast Regina but plans to expand her services in the near future.