New ICU record for Sask. as the province reports 245 new COVID-19 cases

The Saskatchewan government reported 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 296 recoveries and one death.

The person who died was in their 60s and from the Regina zone.

There are 186 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province; 52 people are in the ICU – a new record for Saskatchewan. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in Regina ICUs. This is the second time this week the ICU in Regina has hit this number, the highest amount seen so far.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (nine), Northwest (23), North Central (15), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (40), Central West (three), Central East (19), Regina (75), Southwest (10), South Central (12) and Southeast (27) zones. The location of five new cases is pending residence information.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 251. There were 4,157 tests processed on Thursday – an increase of 451 from the day before.

The province said public health inspectors gave a person in Regina a $2,800 fine on Wednesday for failing to comply with the public health order. No additional details were given.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

According to the province, labs identified an additional 170 cases that are variants of concern (VoC). As of Thursday, 5,691 VoC have been identified in the province. The variant cases are in the Far Northwest (64), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (122), North Central (76), Northeast (nine), Saskatoon (576), Central West (75), Central East (236), Regina (3,286), Southwest (143), South Central (444) and Southeast (596) zones.

The province did not report any new lineage results today. To date, 2,060 variant cases have undergone whole genome sequencing to determine the lineage, or the type of variant. In Saskatchewan, 2,046 have been confirmed to be B.1.1.7, which originated in the U.K.; nine are B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa; and five are P.1, the variant first seen in Brazil.

VACCINES

There were 9,801 vaccines administered Thursday. So far, 382,135 total doses have been given in the province; 43,269 have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (419), Far North Central (seven), Far Northeast (222), Northwest (512), North Central (349), Northeast (950), Saskatoon (2,276), Central West (715), Central East (1,005), Regina (1,197), Southwest (502), South Central (310) and Southeast (1,013). There were 324 doses given where the zone of residence is pending.

According to the province, 54 per cent of residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS

Currently, those age 44 and older are eligible to get a vaccine, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District where people age 40 and older are eligible.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reminded residents that travel restrictions do not apply to medical appointments – including appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority said that people may have to book an appointment outside of their home community. Those who are traveling for their booking are advised not to make any other stops aside from the clinic.

The SHA said the type of vaccine offered at clinics will vary depending on supply and that all vaccines safe and effective at preventing serious illness.