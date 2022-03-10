New IKEA design studio opens at Georgian Mall in Barrie
IKEA Canada opened its new Design studio inside Georgian Mall in Barrie on Thursday.
The store allows customers to design and order "complex" home furnishing systems for their kitchen, bath, bedroom and living rooms.
One-on-one planning sessions with a design expert will be available through appointments. Customers can also use a self-service planning station.
"Our ambition is to become more accessible to Ontario residents by bringing Ikea closer to them and offering new, convenient services that meet the evolving demands of our lives at home," said Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok, Toronto area manager in a press release on Feb. 10.
"Inspired by the positive response we've had from customers at Design studio locations in other communities like Oshawa and St. Catharines, we're excited to introduce this home furnishing service to Simcoe County."
An IKEA Design studio is "significantly" smaller than a traditional Ikea store and will not offer products or food.
The Design studio will stay open for 12 to 18 months.
Visit IKEA 's website for further information or to book an appointment.
