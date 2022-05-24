New image offers clearer view of Chinatown bear spray suspect

Days after a senior was attacked with bear spray in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, police have released a new image that provides a clearer view of their suspect.

The victim was standing at a bus stop near Pender and Columbia streets on Friday morning when a stranger approached, made racist comments and sprayed him with bear spray, according to police.

Authorities described the incident as "completely unprovoked."

Two suspect images were shared with the public over the weekend, and on Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department released a third that shows more of the man's face.

"Officers have been canvassing Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside since the attack occurred, and earlier today obtained a photo taken at Main and Hastings moments before the attack," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "We’re releasing this new image with hopes that someone will recognize the suspect."

The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about six feet tall. On the morning of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, black backpack, dark-coloured pants, a grey baseball cap and grey shoes with red trim and white soles.

Authorities previously said they were working to determine whether Friday's attack is related to offensive graffiti that appeared on the red gates outside Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, not far from where the assault occurred.

The word "Shhh" was written in white paint, and police said many in the community interpreted it as backlash against Chinatown residents who have spoken out about safety concerns in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911.