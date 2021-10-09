New Indian restaurant in downtown Timmins aims to delight tastebuds

Darshankumar Chaudhari lived in a few places before settling down in Timmins. Originally from western India, he's also lived in the United States, southern Ontario and, most recently, in Saskatchewan.

Chaudhari wanted to open his own restaurant, featuring Indian cuisine, but he wanted to find the perfect spot. He said the site of the former Holy Cow restaurant is a good match for him.

It takes a lot of courage to follow a dream this far away from home, and Chaudhari gives the credit to his wife.

“We are here because of her hard work so yeah, she is my courage, actually," he said.

International students

The Indian population is growing in Timmins, mostly due to the high number of international students at Northern College.

The executive director of the Downtown Timmins BIA said the city strives to serve everyone.

"It's so important, we all know, to have a little piece of home no matter how far away you live," said Cindy Campbell.

Chaudhari said he's excited to be sharing Indian food with the entire community.

“I was looking at the demographics of Timmins and services they offer here, that was the main point because I don’t believe that this restaurant is only for international students and customers, it’s for everyone,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges Chaudhari has been managing is finding employees. He said he has one chef so far, but needs another so he can be open for longer hours.

Mango Delight is the only Indian restaurant of its kind in Timmins. Chaudhari named it after his favourite Indian dessert, which also happens to be on the menu.