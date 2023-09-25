New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized

A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.

Willow River Centre co-directors, Amy Smoke and Bangishimo, were told about messages scrawled on their building on Sunday night.

Some of the messages, which are written in chalk, mention the two founders by name, reference their Indigenous identity and reference homophobic tropes.

One message reads “embrace your Scottish heritage, Amy.” Another says Land Back Camp “took [money] from white guilt.”

“There’s still so much hate going on in this community,” Bangishimo said Monday. “The hate has got to stop.”

A pile of rocks was also placed in front of the centre’s door. Bangishimo and Smoke believed they came from their ceremonial space at Victoria Park, also known as Willow River Park.

The co-directors say they’ve been targeted before and believe they know who vandalized their building.

“People have got to start standing up and speaking out. When we are not in the rooms, we need you to stand up for us,” Bangishimo said. “These hate attacks are just going to keep escalating and we need our allies to stand beside us.”

Willow River Centre filed a police report Sunday night and are hoping to press charges. Waterloo regional police say the incident is under investigation.