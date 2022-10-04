New information after Sept. shots fired incident in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are now looking for a vehicle in relation to an incident in mid-September.

As previously reported, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Turquoise Court in Chatham around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Police say the suspects fled the area before police arrived but evidence was found at the scene that shots had been fired.

Officers have now identified a dark-coloured pick-up truck as being involved in the incident and are looking to speak with anyone who may have information on the vehicle or the people who may have been inside.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll or (519)436-6600 ext. 280.