New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down

Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.

York Regional Police released information on Thursday about the vehicle used in the Schomberg shooting on Feb. 12.

Police said the vehicle has been identified as a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183, which has been reported stolen from Toronto.

New video was also released, which police says shows the vehicle driving in the area around the time of the shooting.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered, police said.

The shooting, which left the man fighting for his life, occurred on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police said the man was walking his dog when a white SUV passed him at a high rate of speed, prompting him to gesture at the vehicle.

The vehicle drove back to the victim, and a passenger in the front seat armed with a gun fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him multiple times.

Police said 13 rounds were fired at the man in total before the vehicle fled the scene.

York Regional Police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Whitney told CTV News Toronto in February the attack appeared to be “completely random,” and the suspects only took issue with the man because he gestured at him to slow down.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.