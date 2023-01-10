New information on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case to be released: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they will provide an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance this week.

In a release, the OPP stated it would provide "additional information on the January 12, 2022, abduction."

The OPP update will be streamed live on CTVBarrieNews.ca on Thursday at 10 a.m.

According to police, the Richmond Hill, Ont. woman was kidnapped in Wasaga Beach by three men posing as police officers, falsely claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.

Investigators said they forcibly put her into a white Lexus SUV before it fled the area.

Hajtamiri hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Nine days after the alleged abduction, police charged her ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with criminally harassing her.

In July, the Montreal man was arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance and an assault on Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill that left her with a serious head wound.

The woman's family said she had been hiding out with loved ones at a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach following the York Region attack by two men, who have since been arrested and charged.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.