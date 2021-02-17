A new initiative aims to connect mining supply and service companies with a mining district in the state of Nevada.



It's being rolled out by Ontario's North Economic Development Corporation.

The project will be led by 'Mine Connect,' Ontario's mining supply and services association.

About thirty companies from the north's five major cities will be connected with mining clients in Elko, Nevada.

"We want to make sure that people learn to export and going into the United States is relatively easy compared to other jurisdictions so we thought this would be an excellent opportunity," said Christy Marinig, chair of Ontario's North Economic Development Corporation.

Officials say companies are expected to benefit from the program over the next two years.

"The partners in Nevada know the lay of the land very well. They know what the mine supply companies need there so when we’re reviewing the applications of the companies to work in Nevada, we will also pay attention to the details. So what do they sell; and what does Nevada need?" said Elena Zabudskaya, project manager for Northern Ontario Exports Program, based in Sudbury.

More information about how to participate with be released on the 'Mine Connect' and 'Invest Ontario' websites. Officials say exporting will expand northern business and create jobs.