New initiative for artists in Midland

There is a call out for artists of any age to participate in a new endeavour in Midland.

The Quest Art School & Gallery in Midland has just started an outdoor drop-in program called Plein Air Collective.

Every Saturday morning, you will paint landscapes at a beautiful location within Simcoe County.

The focus will be on Midland, Tiny and Tay townships. As programming coordinator Abigail Lachappelle puts it, ‘it’s a great way to get to know your local surroundings.’

It’s also safe as people can physically distance themselves from other artists.

You’re asked to bring your supplies, as well as a chair and snacks. To be added to the email list, contact create@questart.ca.