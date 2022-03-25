New Innisfil Catholic elementary school design plans unveiled

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) unveiled design plans for a new elementary school in Innisfil.

The new facility will be located on McMaster Avenue, with room for up to 493 students and 49 child care spaces.

The school will have four kindergarten classrooms and 16 regular classrooms for students in Grades 1 to 8.

The two-storey, 42,634 square foot building will serve the growing population as new subdivisions are developed in the Lefroy area.

In February, the Ontario government announced funding of more than $13 million for the project.

The new school will help alleviate pressure at Holy Cross and Francis of Assisi, which are both currently using portable classrooms.

The SMCDSB anticipates the school in southeast Innisfil will be ready to welcome students in September 2023.