New intensive beds open at Hotel-Dieu Grace’s withdrawal management centre

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is now accepting referrals into its new intensive bed-based addictions services program — supporting those going through withdrawal from substance dependency.

Last June, HDGH announced new funding investments that would go toward addictions services in the community. One of those investments included support for the new bed-based addiction services initiative in HDGH’s already established Withdrawal Management Services (WMS) program.

“WMS is an essential part of the addiction care pathway and is a natural access point for those seeking treatment where individuals are linked with other longer-term forms of treatment and support services,” HDGH officials said in a news release. “There are circumstances where an individual can be supported to withdrawal in the community, and other scenarios where it would be best to withdrawal in a 24/7 supervised setting, with or without intensive monitoring.”

Officials say symptoms associated with withdrawal can be severe, and timely access to specialized care and medications can help address symptoms, avoid trips to the emergency room and “largely influence an individual’s overall efficacy with addiction treatment and recovery goals.”

Referrals into HDGH’s WMS are available to those 16 or older going through withdrawal from substances including alcohol, and are accepted through self-referral, community partner organizations or from the emergency department by calling the WMS Centre 519-257-5225 for bed availability and admission eligibility.

The WMS team will determine which service whether that be Intensive Bed-Based Addiction Services, supervised Withdrawal Bed, or Community outreach WMS – is the most suitable by working with the client and partner agency, if applicable.

More information on HDGH’s WMS program is available online.