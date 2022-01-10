New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditions

Manitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.

The Winter Trails and Recreation Areas Interactive Map covers all of the provincial parks in the province and provides updated trail conditions.

“The winter map is a great place to start to find information on where to go,” said Sloan Cathcart, the head of interpretation for Manitoba Parks. “You can find trails for your activity if you want to go skiing or walking or snowshoeing.”

Each provincial park is able to update their trail conditions whenever there are changes, like when they are groomed.

A colour-coded snowflake system rates the trails, with green being excellent, red meaning poor conditions and everything in-between.

"It's something we've struggled with in the past, is getting up-to-date info out on a timely basis and this map is going to allow us to do that," said Cathcart.

The map’s launch comes at a good time as the pandemic has encouraged increased use in the parks system.

"We see it in parks across the province with the pandemic. There's been a big push to get outside and parks are great for that, so we see a big increase in winter use in the last couple years and this year is no exception," said Cathcart.

The new trail map, along with other winter activity resources, is available on Manitoba Parks’ website.