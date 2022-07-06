New interim Waterloo regional police chief steps into role
A new interim chief is in place at Waterloo regional police.
Staff superintendent John Goodman stepped into the role of interim chief earlier this week, following the departure of former chief Bryan Larkin on July 3.
Goodman took part in his first police board meeting in his new role Wednesday, saying he is humbled to take on the responsibilities.
“It’s like I’ve been given the keys to a Maserati and I’ve got a few month to drive it around and I’ve got to bring the keys back and make sure there’s no dents and the car’s refueled,” he told the meeting. “For those of you who know me, there may be a dent or a scratch but we’ll get through it.”
Goodman will continue serving as interim chief until a permanent hire is made.
-
Yahoo! Calgary Stampede ramps up with first pancake breakfasts, Sneak-A-PeakWith the first full-scale Calgary Stampede rapidly approaching, some Calgarians are getting into the spirit a little early.
-
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Toronto highway in 'heroic effort'Five men are being recognized as heroes by police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto highway earlier this week.
-
'Pent up demand': Calgary Stampede returns with parade, spectators and no limitsThe rides are going up, concession stands are waiting, stuffed animals are displayed at games tables and the Calgary Stampede is raring to go Friday in its first return to full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
CK police looking for Orford Township manPolice in Chatham-Kent are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
-
Plenty of sunny days in the forecast for OttawaExpect a stretch of beautiful weather and plenty of sunshine in Ottawa for the remainder of the week.
-
One person, 32 chargesA string of thefts in Lambton County dating back to March has led to 32 charges against one person, according to OPP.
-
Canada will keep ArriveCan for its data on COVID-19-positive travellers: sourcesThe federal government has no intention of dropping the controversial ArriveCan app because it gives the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) key health information about travellers who test positive for COVID-19 through testing at airports and land borders, senior government sources tell CTV News.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccinesSeveral vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.