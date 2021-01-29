Manitoba is officially under new travel restrictions as of today.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced he would be amending the interprovincial travel rules as cases of the COVID-19 variant surge in Canada.

As of Friday, anyone entering Manitoba from any other part of Canada will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

"There is real reason for concern, and we are acting out of a sense of concern and out of an abundance of caution," Pallister said.

"We feel these measures are necessary now."

Anyone who is travelling for essential reasons or medical purposes, or anyone who regularly travels to and from communities near provincial borders for essential reasons will be exempt from the mandatory isolation. Professional hockey teams, as well as film casts and crews are also exempt.

Anyone who defies this public health order could be fined.

The premier said no cases of the COVID-19 variants have been identified in Manitoba as of yet, but B.C. and Alberta already have confirmed cases.

He said is calling on the federal government to increase security at the country’s international borders to keep the COVID-19 variants out of the country.

“We need to step up our enforcement, first of all, of the existing orders," the premier said.

"We need to have additional restrictions in terms of those who are travelling – returning to the country – and restrictions also have to be brought into place and made real by the federal government and enforcement has to follow."

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Michelle Gerwing.