New Italian resturaunt now open on North Bay's Main Street

A new Italian restaurant is now open on Main Street in North Bay – the second business to open on the street in a week.

It’s called Fresh Italian Eats and the owner is Dina Vendetti, an Italian herself.

“It’s been great, everyone is really excited,” said Vendetti, during her soft launch on Wednesday.

She added that everyone was very patient and the staff has made sure to take good care of them.

“It’s a lot of different things here that the Italian community hasn’t been able to get in North Bay,” said Vendetti.

Vendetti told CTV News that she believes that downtown North Bay is a thriving spot and will be a good fit for her new business.

“I think this is going to bring people downtown, I think the products will bring people here. I think there’s a lot of opportunity here,” she said.

“There’s a big community of people that are trying to make this place better.”

Fresh Italian Eats is the second business to open on Main Street this week.

“It’s good to see that there are people from North Bay who believe that good things are about to happen in the Downtown,” said Amber Livingstone, the executive director for the Downtown North Bay & Waterfront.

“It’s very exciting that people are saying ‘Hey, let’s populate the downtown.’ We will get the business back downtown and saying ‘We want people back downtown.’”

Fresh Italian Eats offers a wide variety of Italian options including pasta sauce and noodles, olives, cheeses and a variety of meats.

For more information on the restaurant or its menu, visit their website.