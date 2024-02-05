New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put

The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put.

Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.

The facility will be four times the size of its current plant on Ellor Street.

In time, it will also create new employment.

“We expect an increase in labour as our volume continues to grow,” said Sue Hudson, a Burnbrae Farms spokesperson.

120 people currently work for Burnbrae Farms in Strathroy.

Burnbrae said its new facility will be state-of-the-art and incorporate green initiatives, including solar power and electric vehicle chargers for its staff.

Construction will begin shortly, and the facility is expected to be complete by fall 2026.

Mayor Colin Grantham will not comment on whether or not incentives were offered to keep Burnbrae in Strathroy, but he is thrilled the company opted to stay put.

“They’ve been here 50 years, and, obviously, they do their part. And the fact they’ve chosen to stay here, well that speaks well of us,” he told CTV News London during an interview Monday.

Grantham said his community is looking to recruit more investment to Strathroy-Caradoc.

He said the town is also hoping to develop additional industrial land.