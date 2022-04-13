New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.

The festival’s annual general meeting was held Monday night at the Alpine Club in Kitchener where a clearer picture emerged of what this year’s big Bavarian festival is expected to look like.

The festival’s new president says the goal this year is to return to as many in-person events as possible, while offering options for various comfort levels.

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade – which hasn’t been held since 2019 – is back on and set to take place Oct. 10.

It’s also hoped the Festhallen experience will be more like it was pre-pandemic – although that will be subject to public health guidelines.

Festival organizers say they will have various contingency plans in place.

A new tradition that emerged during the pandemic is also sticking around, the Wunderwagen, a mobile music stage, will travel around and visit various neighbourhoods.

Festival president Allan Cayenne told CTV News it was well received when it debuted in 2021.

“What we found last year, it was a great way to bring the festival to people in their own neighbourhood, right in a space where they felt comfortable and we saw great results,” he said. “We’re bring it back bigger and better.”

Cayenne has worked and volunteered for the festival for more than 15 years. As president, he said he hopes to offer a fresh perspective on the festivities.

He explained he hopes this year’s Oktoberfest will have an inclusive feel while not losing touch with the timeless traditions event goers are used to.

“It’s also a reflection of where we aspire to be as a festival,” said Cayenne. “I think Oktoberfest is something to be enjoyed by everyone. You don’t have to be German or have a German heritage. I certainly don’t, but what drew me to the festival is just getting to experience a different culture is really unique.”

Alfred Lowrick, executive director of K-W Oktoberfest said organizers are trying to create “a broader festival that all the citizens of Kitchener Waterloo in the region can enjoy.”

Lowrick said Allan is the perfect fit in his new role.

“I think with the trajectory of the festival in the next years, I think Allan will be the right person for that at the right time,” said Lowrick.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2022 is set to run Sept. 23 to Oct. 15.