New king penguin chick hatches at Calgary Zoo
The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute has introduced the newest member of its Penguin Plunge.
The zoo posted a photo of a month-old king penguin chick on Tuesday, saying visitors to the exhibit will be able to see the little one during their next visit.
The fluffy chick is the first for dad Henri and fourth for mom Grace.
It marks the eighth successful king penguin to launch at the zoo as part of its Species Survival Plan breeding program.
The chick hatched on Sept. 24 and so far the zoo hasn't released its sex or name.
Just a few days ago, on Oct. 20, the zoo celebrated baby gorilla Eyare's first six months.
"Her curiosity continues to bloom and she is becoming more independent each day," said a post.
Our #YYCGorillaBaby, 'Eyare', is 6 mths old today! �� She is becoming more independent each day. Here she can be seen playing with troop member ‘Yewande’ & visiting with ‘Zuri’ on her own for the 1st time - without mom 'Dossi' close by. It was a milestone moment for our troop. pic.twitter.com/G3eHIpRWUx— Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) October 20, 2022
