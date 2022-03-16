New kitchen space for cooking classes opens at downtown Edmonton library

A new interactive space for teaching food literacy and nutrition to Edmontonians opened at the Stanley A. Milner Library Wednesday.

The Kitchen is a 2,100-square foot hybrid commercial and home kitchen in the downtown Edmonton library.

Edmonton Public Library will offer entry-level cooking classes both in-person and online for Edmontonians to gain hands-on experiences with cooking, nutrition and sustainability.

EPL was already offering online classes during the pandemic, but The Kitchen will allow them to expand on that.

"We want to provide a wide range of classes to a wide range of skills and interests and really make cooking accessible to people," said Tina Thomas, EPL's executive director of customer experience.

The hybrid kitchen gives learners the opportunity to try commercial grade appliances, like a deep fryer, that Thomas said most people wouldn't have in their homes. But, she adds, there are also regular kitchen appliances that students can use.

"You might not have a food processor, you might not have a mandolin, you might not have a stand mixer, you might try it here and realize, 'My cooking would be so much better if I bought some of these tools,'" said Thomas.

Sherry Norton's sons, aged 12 and 14, have been taking classes during the pandemic.

"They were looking for things to do and this was perfect," said Norton. "Kids learn when they're having fun."

Her boys have enjoyed the classes, and she said they're more confident in the kitchen. They've since cooked some of the dishes they learned in class and have improved upon the first time they made it.

"It was really good for them to have their own freedom to explore and express themselves," she said. "This is a valuable resource, and now with the new space it's even better."

"We also know there's a need for community groups, cultural organizations, who have food practices and want to have a place where they can develop community over food. This space will be available for people to use it for that," said Thomas.

EPL will also use The Kitchen for fundraisers and events.