New Kitchener councillor sworn in Monday night

Ward 10 has a new representative on Kitchener city council.

Stephanie Stretch swore her oath of office ahead of Monday night’s meeting.

Stretch takes over for Aislinn Clancy who won the Kitchener Centre byelection on Nov. 30. Clancy officially took over her new role as MPP in December.

On Jan. 8, Kitchener council decided to fill the empty Ward 10 seat with the runner-up in the 2022 municipal election – Stephanie Stretch.

“The filling of vacancies in our municipal council mid-term is not something that happens often,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said at Monday night’s meeting. “In fact, in the last three decades, it’s only occurred twice – the last time in 2002.”

Stretch was raised in Kitchener and later completed her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Guelph. According to the city, she has worked in the not-for-profit and financial sectors, helping youth, families and marginalized peoples.

Vrbanovic welcomed Stretch ahead of the regularly scheduled council meeting.

“Stephanie, join us as we move into the future together, finding the best in others, in giving the best of ourselves,” he said at the conclusion. “Together, I believe we can make a difference in this community and together, we can all be a part of something bigger. Congratulations!”

That was followed by a round of applause from her fellow councillors.

"I am honoured to serve as a member of Kitchener council," Stretch said in a media release. “I am fully committed to this role and look forward to serving Ward 10 residents and the City of Kitchener with my full attention.”