New lead for Waterloo-Wellington's hospital COVID-19 response announced

The new face of the hospital COVID-19 response in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has been decided.

Guelph Genera Hospital President and CEO Marianne Walker is taking over the lead role after the departure of St. Mary's CEO Lee Fairclough earlier in April.

In a statement, Walker says she welcomes the extension of mask mandates in high risk settings.

"Hospitals are still being challenged by both the number of COVID patients and high number of staff off, either with COVID or suspected COVID," she said.

Walker adds that the community still has a large role to play in helping hospitals and that both vaccinations and masks are the key to doing this.