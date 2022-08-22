New leader elected in close race in Wiikwemkoong

Rachel Manitowabi has been elected as the ogimaa kwe (chief) of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

A news release said Manitowabi received 278 votes in the Saturday voted to edge out incumbent Duke Peltier, who had 270. Other candidates included Frances Mandamin, Amsay Osawamick, Jean Oshkabewisens, Daniel Roy and Gladys Wakegijig.

“Miigwech to the people of Wiikwemkoong, and to everyone who allowed their name to stand," Manitowabi said in the release.

"Miigwech to Ogimaa Duke for his years of service to Wiikwemkoong, it takes great sacrifice to serve the public and his 10 years is acknowledged. I am humbled by the task assigned to me by Wiikwemkoong. I will do my best for my community.”

The council consists of the ogimaa and 12 councillors elected for this term. The council for the 2022-2024 term are Francis Mandamin, Shane Cooper, Ralph Gonawabi, Lyle Peltier, Irvin Oshkabewisens, Daniel Roy, Gilbert Pitawanakwat and Lorraine Fox.

The four returning councillors are Gladys Wakegijig, Joseph Wabegijig, Tim Ominika and Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry.

"Miigwech to Ogimaa Duke Peltier and the long-time serving councillors who will not be returning for this term," the release said.

"They have all served our community over the past years with dignity and pride."

Peltier thanked residents for their support during his time in office.

“I would like to say Gchi Miigwech to the Anishinabek of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory for allowing me to serve as your ogimaa for the last 10 years,” he said in the release.

“It has been a true honour. I am looking forward to the positive impact Ms. Rachel Manitowabi will have on our community and I will fully support our elected leadership into the future.”